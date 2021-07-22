Cajun Football picked to win the west at Sun Belt Media Day

New Orleans, LA – After a year off Sun Belt Media Day is back in New Orleans, normally at the Superdome, but this year kicking things off at the Sheraton downtown.

The Ragin’ Cajuns picked to finish first in the Sun Belt West in the preseason polls after claiming their third straight division title in 2020.

And that is because 22 starters are returning.

Even after losing Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas to the NFL, head coach Billy Napier expressing confidence in his young running back room led by All-American Chris Smith.

“Chris was the third running back in the rotation last year, so he will be the lead back this year,” Napier says. “He’s a proven player, very consistent player. We’re excited about Emani Bailey. We’re excited about TJ Wisham. And we signed a great group of running backs. We’ve got four freshmen, and I think that’s one of the positions on our team where a young player can impact our team.”

Last year they were co-champs with Coastal Carolina, after not being able to play the conference title game due to COVID within the Chanticleers program.

And the Cajuns are hoping the fourth time is the charm when it comes to bringing home an outright conference title.

Max says, “Throughout the season it’s gonna take focus. It’s gonna take being together as a team the whole year, and stay consistent through the whole thing.”

The 2020 SEASON KICKED OFF THE WIN OVERM BIG 12 OPPONENT IOWA STATE, AND THE CAJUNS HAVE A SIMILAR OPPORTUNITY THIS YEAR AS THEY VISIT TEXAS IN WEEK ONE.

Even though Texas is the most prestigious team in their conference, the Cajuns go into that game with the same amount of confidence.

Ziyon says, “We play Texas, big game, It’s hard to ignore it. But, it’s just another game on the schedule. We are ready for it, and we have prepared for it so many times. I think it’s just another game, we know what to expect, the fans only see us on Saturday, but, it won’t really be a surprise, to us. Now, to the nation it will be, but not to us.”

Alright alright alright, the season-opener against the Longhorns and Louisiana is on September 4th.

Just over 40 days away.

It’ll be here before you know it.

Wrapping up Sun Belt Media Day in Downtown New Orleans, I’m Madeline Adams for KLFY News 10 sports.