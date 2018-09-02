Cajun Football Opens Napier Era With 49-17 Win Over Grambling

LAFAYETTE – The Billy Napier era of Louisiana Football began on Saturday with the homestanding Ragin' Cajuns capturing a 49-17 win over Grambling in front of 28,866 at Cajun Field.



Louisiana (1-0) used a 21-point spurt in the first quarter – over a seven-minute span – to gain separation in the first-ever meeting against Grambling (0-1) and stretched its lead to 35-10 at the break.



Of the seven scoring drives the offense produced, five were accomplished in eight plays or less. Louisiana produced 556 yards of offense and netted 27 first downs. Napier, who was the offensive coordinator at Arizona State and worked at Alabama and Clemson, became the first Ragin' Cajuns coach to win in his opening game since Sam Robertson (a 14-12 win over New Mexico State) in 1980.



LEADING THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Quarterback Andre Nunez completed 19-of-his final 20 pass attempts for 184 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding an acrobatic 4-yard TD run near the end of the first half.



Ja'Marcus Bradley caught a game-high six passes for the Ragin' Cajuns, scoring on TD receptions of 3 and 8 yards while senior tight end Matt Barnes recorded his first career TD reception on a 19-yard pass from Levi Lewis in the third quarter.



Trey Ragas rushed for 142 yards on 13 carries for Louisiana and gave the Ragin' Cajuns the lead for good on the team's second possession with a 4-yard TD run.



Jamal Bell caught an 18-yard scoring pass from Lewis with 1:40 remaining in the first quarter while Raymond Calais would give Louisiana a 49-10 lead after scoring on a 2-yard TD run with 3:55 remaining in the third quarter.



Jacques Boudreaux recorded a team-high four tackles with a sack to lead the Ragin' Cajuns, which held Grambling to 306 yards of total offense.



UP NEXT

Louisiana enters a bye week then resumes play on Saturday, Sept. 15 in Starkville, Miss., at preseason-ranked No. 18 Mississippi State.