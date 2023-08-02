LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The 2023 Cajun football team has been rallying around the idea that this year is a revenge tour.

In 2022, the team was 6-7, punctuated by a loss to the Houston Cougars in the Independence Bowl. “Last year, yea, I mean we’re embarrassed by the end results. Are you proud of some of the some of the moments and things that happened, absolutely. The standards and expectations are not to make a bowl game. That’s just not what it is anymore. That’s understood and out team feels the same way,” says Louisiana Head Football Coach Michael Desormeaux.

Last year, we didn’t have the season we wanted as a whole team and whole organization, so coming into this season, like I said, we have unfinished business,” says cajun running back Terrance Williams. “I think everybody’s got the mentality that last year was a fluke,” tight end Pearse Migl adds.

The “Tour” is also motivated by the celebrations Louisiana witnessed after the losses Louisiana suffered. “Like every game that we lost, close games, or games that we were winning in the first half and lost in the second half, like we would just remember that you know that feeling, that burn, like guys celebrating on our field that we knew we were supposed to beat,” recalls safety Tyrone Lewis, Jr.

With all that in mind, the Cajuns look make a statement in 2023.

Kicker Kenneth Almendares adds this extra point: “Revenge can be bitter, but it could also be sweet. And we hope that it’s sweet, we worked for it to be sweet and that’s what we plan on accomplishing and doing.”

Louisiana opens the season at home September 2 against Northwestern State.