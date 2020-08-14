Cajun Football keeping “normal” practice routine

For the Ragin Cajun Football team practices continues on a normal track, as normal as possible, these days.

Ragin Cajun Football Head Coach Billy Napier is doing his best to keep the team on a routine that will benefit them once the games are played. Napier says not being on the field for earlier practices, may be a hurdle to overcome, but, it’s one his team is clearing.

Napier says, “We still scripted practice, created installation packages, we still had virtual meetings, and taught the material. The big thing was we weren’t able to get on the field and do it! The first 5 weeks of the summer when we had voluntary opportunities i thought we missed out on some things there, r to the things we could do on the field, from a football standpoint. We did get two weeks of ota, and two weeks of mini-camps. I think we are moving right along, we are going to adapt our plan from where we are, based on where I think we are from a physical perspective.”