LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the Ragin’ Cajun football team will play The University of Houston in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport.

It’s the fifth consecutive year the Cajuns have played in a bowl game and it’s the first time Louisiana has played in the Shreveport-hosted Independence Bowl.

The Cougars finished the season 7-5 and finished tied for fourth place in the American Athletic Conference.

Kickoff for the Independence Bowl is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Dec. 23.