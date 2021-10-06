Cajun Football adjusts to Tuesday game week schedule

THIS NEXT MATCHUP FOR CAJUN FOOTBALL MAY BE THE MOST IMPORTANT OF THE YEAR, TO DATE…

Lafayette, LA – The Cajuns next matchup may be the most important one of the year, to date. It’s Appalachian State.

The game could decide home field for the Sun Belt Championship. If Louisiana wins this game and Coastal beats App State the week following this game, UL will need to run the table to secure home field for the SBC Championship.

One of the challenges for Head Coach Billy Napier and the Cajuns is the adjusted weekly schedule. Napier tries to keep the team on as normal of a schedule as possible, but all feel confident the adjustments will be made to stay on course for a win.

Coach Napier says, “It’s Monday in my mind, RIGHT NOW. I couldn’t even tell you what day it is in right now, heck. We mapped out our work and we try to work one day at a time, and very specific about what we want to get done each day, from an objective standpoint, work our way through our list get the coaches ready, and and get the players ready.”

UL Offensive Lineman Ken Marks says, “It’s a challenge, and we pride ourselves on taking adversity and running with it, we know our coach is going to have a plan for us, our strength coach will have a plan. We just have to go out there an execute it.”

Cajuns will play App. State on Tuesday at 6pm at Cajun Field in Lafayette.