Cajun fans at Cajun Field this fall?

As the state begins to process into phase two on Friday, that offers a bit of hope for college football fans across the state and nation.

All football fans continue to hope for a full return to football come the start of the season, which is scheduled to begin on September 5th.

UL head coach Billy Napier knows fans will want access to their team, but understands things most likely will change in the name of spectator safety.

“I think it’s all skepticism at this point you know,” Napier says. “I think there’s tons of theories that have been thrown out there. It wouldn’t surprise me if we have a certain percentage of capacity, if that makes sense. That wouldn’t surprise me a bit. It’s the same things you’re seeing right now with different sports that are considering reopening. I think what we’re gonna see with Major League Baseball, the NBA, and a number of other sports here this summer is gonna be a little bit of a gateway of what we’ll experience with college football in the fall.”