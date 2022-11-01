As of right now, the Cajuns sit at .500 with a 4-4 record, and 2-3 in conference play. Those three conference losses; ULM, South Alabama, and USM.

Saturday, the chance to get to .500 as they face off with Troy, and it will be Senior Day for the Cajuns, as this is the last Saturday home game of the season.

It won’t be easy, despite winning the last two games in the series. UL trails in the overall series, seven games to nine.

Cajun Head Coach Michael Desormeaux expects his team to bring the goods, on Saturday, to say thanks to those seniors who have been so successful.

“Those are always difficult days. because you know how much it means. You have to blaze your own trail, and create your own trail, and if it’s easy you are probably on someone else’s path. These guys have blazed their own trail, and I’m proud of them for it!”