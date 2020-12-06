Cajun Basketball wins home opener over LSUS, 84-73

Dou Gueye and Theo Akwuba each posted double-doubles with 17 point and 11 apiece and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball team won its 10th straight home opener with an 84-73 victory over a scrappy LSU-Shreveport squad on Saturday at the Cajundome.
Mylik Wilson added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds as Louisiana (2-1) placed four players in double figures while recording its seventh game in school history with three or more players recording a double-double in a single-game.
Brayan Au added 14 points as the Ragin’ Cajuns improved to 30-7 all-time in home openers while winning its 350th game at the Cajundome.
Gueye, who finished 8-for-11 from the floor, started a 17-0 run in the first half for Louisiana with a 3-pointer and dunk before Au drilled a 3-pointer and Wilson followed with a layup. Akwuba, who went 6-for-6 from the floor and 5-for-5 from the free throw line, added a pair of buckets for Louisiana before Cal transfer Jacobi Gordon drained a 3-pointer for a 21-9 lead at the 13:20 mark.
LSU-S, which was playing the game as an exhibition and has won 22 straight games dating back to last season, used an 18-4 run to regain the lead late in the first half behind three 3-pointers by Nate Levine along with a pair of buckets by former Ragin’ Cajuns letterwinner Kadavion Evans.
A bucket by Evans at the 8:10 mark of the first half opened an 11-0 run for the Pilots as Levine buried a pair of 3-pointers while Royce Hunter connected on his lone 3-pointer of the game as LSU-S took a 35-31 lead at the 6:10 mark.
Louisiana trailed 58-53 on a bucket by Leondre Washington with 13:17 remaining before using a 24-4 run to take the lead for good. Akwuba’s three-point play with 8:20 remaining gave Louisiana the lead for good, 64-62, before Wilson added a second three-point play on the Ragin’ Cajuns next possession for a 67-62 cushion.
Cedric Russell, who was held to 3-for-12 shooting, buried back-to-back 3-pointers that pushed Louisiana’s lead to 73-62 before consecutive baskets by Devin Butts gave the Ragin’ Cajuns their biggest lead of the game, 77-62, with 5:43 left.
Louisiana finished 33-for-70 from the floor and held a decisive 50-34 advantage on the glass against the smaller Pilots.
Evans led LSU-S with 24 points with Jeff Boyd posting a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Levine added 11 points off the bench for the Pilots, who went 27-for-73 (37.0 percent) from the floor and 9-for-31 from behind the 3-point line.
Louisiana will return to action on Tuesday (Dec. 8) when it hosts LSU Alexandria in a 6 p.m. contest.
Cajun Basketball wins home opener over LSUS, 84-73
Dou Gueye and Theo Akwuba each posted double-doubles with 17 point and 11 apiece and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball team won its 10th straight home opener with an 84-73 victory over a scrappy LSU-Shreveport squad on Saturday at the Cajundome.