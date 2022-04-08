Jonesboro, AR – Ragin Cajun Baseball dominates in game one of the Sun Belt series with Arkansas State.

UL scored 10 runs en route to the lopsided victory.

Brandon Talley got the win for Louisiana.

The Cajuns scored two in the 2nd, two in the 3rd, to take an early 4-nothing lead. UL’s Conner Kimple double and scored Carson Roccaforte to extend the lead in that 3rd inning.

The big inning came in the 6th when Julian Brock doubled down the leftfield line, scoring Heath Hood. UL put up 3 in that frame.

These same two teams play in game two of the series in Jonesboro on Saturday at 6pm!