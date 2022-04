LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Cajun baseball wrapped up its series with the ULM Warhawks on Saturday.

The two teams traded wins in the first two games of the series.

In the bottom of the first, Tyler Robertson reached base, stole two bases and scored off of a Carson Roccaforte sac fly.

Max Marusak added two more to the Cajun tally with a double in the bottom of the second.

Trey Lafleur contributed to the cause with a two run home run.

Louisiana would go on to win 7-1.

The Cajuns next play at LSU.