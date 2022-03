UL won its second game in a row against the Northwestern State Demons, 6-3 on Wednesday night at Tigue Moore Field in Lafayette.

Peyton Havard got the win for the Cajuns, and is 1-and-1.

UL scored 4 runs in the 3rd inning, and that catapulted the Cajuns to the three run victory, improving their record to 6-4 on the season.

The Cajuns face USM on Friday for a three game series at the Tigue.

Check back for full story.