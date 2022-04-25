The Ragin Cajuns, winners of nine of the last 11 games, starting to hit their stride when it comes to finishing off the Sun Belt Conference schedule with their best foot forward.

And, UL stomped all over Georgia State in the latest series, sweeping the Panthers on the road. The three wins, mark the second conference sweep of the season.

Coach Matt Deggs’ squad is now 23-16 on the year, with a 12-6 conference record. That includes that three game win streak.

Deggs believes their best baseball is being played right now.

He says, “I’m proud of our guys. and we have dug ourselves out and climbed up a little bit. Hopefully playing the best baseball when it matters most. Top 40ish in RPI, number 4 non-conference strength of schedule. A winning road record by a wide margin. winning record in q1, and q2. If we can finish hot in our last 10, obviously we have 15, but those last ten, if we can finish hot through the tournament!””