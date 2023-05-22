Lafayette, La. (KLFY) – The Ragin Cajun baseball team is off to Montgomery Alabama, home of the sun belt tournament

Coach Matt Deggs said his message to the team is the same message it has always been.

“Go down and play hard, have fun, fly around, play fast hard, and loose, and see if we can catch fire and keep this thing rolling,” he said.

Infielder Kyle Debarge was part of the team who won the tournament last year.

He said that experience can help the team go far.

“We have a lot of these guys back that have won the tournament already. And so that experience and leadership I think will propel us and the new guys hopping on board,” he explained

The Cajuns will face the Texas State Bobcats Wednesday night.