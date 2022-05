Houston, Texas – The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns pick up a road win vs. Rice, 7-3 at Reckling Park. UL continues their hot hitting with 15 hits on the night.

Heath Hood went 3-for-5 and Kyle Debarge went 3-for-4 as UL extends their win streak to four games.

Austin Perrin picked up the win for Louisiana

The Cajuns will play Rice again on Wednesday night in Houston for game two of this mid-week series.