LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Louisiana football’s next game is at Marshall

And that game is on October 12

The team has lost its last three games.

Two were in-conference games.

The most recent was homecoming against South Alabama on a last-second field goal.

Coach Michael Desormeaux says that the longer layoff can be quite beneficial for his club right now before they meet the Thundering Herd.

“You know the bye week is coming at the perfect time for us. We get to go back and discuss the fundamentals and details that we need to focus on. And I believe this with everything that I am it’s always about you more so than your opponent. And we got things that we need to fix, it’s not something necessarily something that someone is doing and so we’ll get some time to do that. We’ll work really hard on that and get back on track and get back to winning,” he explains.