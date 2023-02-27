NEW ORLEANS – After putting on a show in front of a national audience for the Louisiana men’s basketball team, Jordan Brown was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week the league announced Monday. The junior picked up a pair of double-doubles, averaging 26.0 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
He opened the week with a 24-point, 12-rebound performance against Arkansas State. On Friday, in front of a national audience on ESPN2, Brown dropped 28 points on 13-of-15 shooting. He was also a force on the defensive end with 11 rebounds and a pair of blocks to help the Ragin’ Cajuns finish undefeated in the Cajundome for the first time in program history.
2022-23 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Players of the Week
Week 1 – Mason Harrell, Texas State
Week 2 – Taevion Kinsey, Marshall
Week 3 – Isaiah Moore, South Alabama
Week 4 – Jordan Brown, Louisiana
Week 5 – Taevion Kinsey, Marshall
Week 6 – Jordan Brown, Louisiana
Week 7 – Tyreek Scott-Grayson, Old Dominion
Week 8 – Austin Crowley, Southern Miss
Week 9 – DeAndre Pinckney, Southern Miss
Week 10 – Taevion Kinsey, Marshall
Week 11 – Josh Uduje, Coastal Carolina
Week 12 – Mekhi Long, Old Dominion
Week 13 – Jordan Brown, Louisiana
Week 14 – Andrew Taylor, Marshall
Week 15 – Mezie Offurum, James Madison
Week 16 – Jordan Brown, Louisiana
Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome, purchasing by visiting Account Manager. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.
Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin’ Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here for iOS/Apple platforms and here for Android platforms.
For the latest on Louisiana Men’s Basketball, stay tuned to RaginCajuns.com and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (RaginCajunsMBB).
Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome, purchasing by visiting Account Manager. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.
Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin’ Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here for iOS/Apple platforms and here for Android platforms.
For the latest on Louisiana Men’s Basketball, stay tuned to RaginCajuns.com and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (RaginCajunsMBB).