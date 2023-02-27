NEW ORLEANS – After putting on a show in front of a national audience for the Louisiana men’s basketball team, Jordan Brown was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week the league announced Monday. The junior picked up a pair of double-doubles, averaging 26.0 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

He opened the week with a 24-point, 12-rebound performance against Arkansas State. On Friday, in front of a national audience on ESPN2, Brown dropped 28 points on 13-of-15 shooting. He was also a force on the defensive end with 11 rebounds and a pair of blocks to help the Ragin’ Cajuns finish undefeated in the Cajundome for the first time in program history.

2022-23 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Week 1 – Mason Harrell, Texas State

Week 2 – Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Week 3 – Isaiah Moore, South Alabama

Week 4 – Jordan Brown, Louisiana

Week 5 – Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Week 6 – Jordan Brown, Louisiana

Week 7 – Tyreek Scott-Grayson, Old Dominion

Week 8 – Austin Crowley, Southern Miss

Week 9 – DeAndre Pinckney, Southern Miss

Week 10 – Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Week 11 – Josh Uduje, Coastal Carolina

Week 12 – Mekhi Long, Old Dominion

Week 13 – Jordan Brown, Louisiana

Week 14 – Andrew Taylor, Marshall

Week 15 – Mezie Offurum, James Madison

Week 16 – Jordan Brown, Louisiana

Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome, purchasing by visiting Account Manager. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin’ Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here for iOS/Apple platforms and here for Android platforms.

For the latest on Louisiana Men’s Basketball, stay tuned to RaginCajuns.com and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (RaginCajunsMBB).

Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome, purchasing by visiting Account Manager. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin’ Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here for iOS/Apple platforms and here for Android platforms.

For the latest on Louisiana Men’s Basketball, stay tuned to RaginCajuns.com and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (RaginCajunsMBB).