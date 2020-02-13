Live Now
Brodhead challenges team to handle Georgia State's style

Coach Garry Brodhead’s Ragin’ Cajun women’s basketball team goes after win number 14 on the season Thursday.

Georgia State comes to the Cajundome at 6 p.m. and will try to win against the Cajuns for just the second time in the last 10 meetings.

Brodhead says being ready for the Panthers style will determine how well this team plays.

“I think there’s a big difference in the style of play,” Brodhead says. “Georgia State wants to pound it inside. They are very athletic. They don’t really shoot the 3 as much as Georgia Southern. Georgia Southern likes to shoot the 3. They’re more guard-oriented. Their post play is not as dominant as Georgia State. I kinda wish we were playing opposite. I’d rather play the shooters first and then the inside game after because it’s a hard adjustment.”

