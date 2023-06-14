LAFAYETTE – Louisiana’s Julian Brock and Cooper Rawls each earned postseason honors as the duo were part of the 2023 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-Region Teams, which were announced in all eight regions.

The teams are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Division I All-America Committee.

Brock and Rawls, who helped the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 41-24 overall record and at-large berth to the NCAA Coral Gables Regional, were each named to the ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region squad with Brock earning first-team honors at catcher and Rawls named to the second-team as a relief pitcher.

Brock posted a .315 average during the season and led the team with 11 home runs and 65 RBI. The Buster Posey Watch List candidate ranked among the Sun Belt Conference leaders in average, slugging percentage (.559), on-base percentage (.435), RBI, doubles (17) and sacrifice flies (6).

The junior ranked among the top 5 in the SBC in total chances, putouts and runners caught stealing. Brock finished tied for third on the team with 18 multi-hit games and was the team leader with 17 multi-RBI games.

He started in 63 of Louisiana’s 65 games behind the plate and recorded three of the Ragin’ Cajuns five grand slams in 2023.

Rawls posted a 10-1 record for Louisiana with a 3.66 earned run average and two saves. The Hallsville, Texas native made 25 appearances on the season with five starts while fanning 50 batters in 64.0 innings pitched.

He became the first Ragin’ Cajuns pitcher since Gunner Leger – a three-time ABCA All-Region pick and 2017 ABCA All-American – to earn 10 wins in a season. Rawls ranked among the Sun Belt and Division I leaders in wins and was the team leader in ERA.

Seven of Rawls’ 10 wins came in relief role while the right-hander posted a 4-1 record overall in SBC games. Rawls played a part in four of Louisiana’s five shutouts on the mound and was part of a Ragin’ Cajuns pitching staff which was second in the SBC in ERA (4.75) and WHIP (1.38).

First Team All-Region selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors. The ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-America teams will be announced on Friday prior to the start of the 2023 NCAA Division I College World Series.

The finalists for the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Gold Glove team will be announced via Twitter by Rawlings Sporting Goods (@RawlingsSports) on Tuesday, June 20. The Gold Glove winners in all divisions will be announced on Wednesday, June 21.

In all divisions, the ABCA/Rawlings National Pitchers and Position Players of the Year will be announced on Monday, June 26.

The ABCA All-America team was first recognized in 1949 and now includes nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division, and high school. ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were first recognized in 2007.

Founded in 1945, the American Baseball Coaches Association is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 15,000 members represent all 50 states and 40 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include nine divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School, Youth and Travel.

