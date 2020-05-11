Bob Marlin’s squad adjusting to virtual offseason

The Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball season ended after an impressive run in the Sun Belt tournament right before the COVID-19 pandemic halted sports across the nation.

For Bob Marlin’s squad, even the offseason has been drastically different.

League meetings that were supposed to be in Alabama will start on Monday, virtually now of course.

Marlin says he hopes those meetings this week will provide a clearer picture of what the NCAA will do from the conference office.

In the meantime, the Cajuns have been sent some gear to help them continue to workout. Until they can train with each other in person, zoom calls have been keeping the team together while they’re apart.

“We’re just ready to get them back,” Marlin says. “We weren’t able to practice with them after the season was over. We always take a couple weeks off before we come back. In April, it’s a skilled development month for us, one that we really work on guys’ footwork, trying to get them better and stronger. Now, we’re not gonna have them until July possibly, hopefully July and possibly even August.”