Bob Marlin earns career milestone with Senior Night victory over UTA

The Ragin’ Cajuns honored seniors Dou Gueye and Cedric Russell before the game, then honored Bob Marlin after the win as he became the winningest head coach in Sun Belt men’s basketball history.
Russell and Gueye led the team with a combined 44 points in the 76-74 win.
With under 10 seconds left, two free throws from Russell took the lead and secured the victory.
Marlin now has 118 wins as a head coach with Louisiana in the Sun Belt – the all time record.
Louisiana faces Little Rock on the road this weekend.