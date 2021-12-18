BLOG: Louisiana vs. Marshall in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Cajun Nation

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:
cajun nation logo

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The University of Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are taking on the Marshall Thundering Herd in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

Minutes away from the start of the game.

The Cajuns start the game on offense.

With 9:26 left in the 1st quarter, the Cajuns score! A 9 yard touchdown from Kyren Lacy!. 7-0.

3 more points on the board for the Cajuns! Score is now 10-0! Cajuns in the lead.

With a 63-yard touchdown, Marshall puts points on the board with 50 seconds left in the 1st quarter. Score is 10-7, Cajuns still lead.

Bralen Trahan with the interception!

With seconds left in the first half, Louisiana takes the lead! At halftime, the score is 16-14!

The second half is underway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar