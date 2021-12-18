BLOG: Louisiana vs. Marshall in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The University of Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are taking on the Marshall Thundering Herd in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

Minutes away from the start of the game.

The Cajuns start the game on offense.

With 9:26 left in the 1st quarter, the Cajuns score! A 9 yard touchdown from Kyren Lacy!. 7-0.

3 more points on the board for the Cajuns! Score is now 10-0! Cajuns in the lead.

Nice start for the #Cajuns.



A Kyren Lacy touchdown and Nate Snyder FG has UL up 10-0 with 1:29 left in the 2Q. @KLFY — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 19, 2021

With a 63-yard touchdown, Marshall puts points on the board with 50 seconds left in the 1st quarter. Score is 10-7, Cajuns still lead.

END 1ST | UL 10, Marshall 7 — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 19, 2021

Aaaaand we have a lead change.



Rasheen Ali has two rushing TDs on the night now. It’s 14-13 Marshall over the #Cajuns. — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) December 19, 2021

Bralen Trahan with the interception!

With seconds left in the first half, Louisiana takes the lead! At halftime, the score is 16-14!

The second half is underway.