Billy Napier releases statement thanking Cajun Nation

Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier stands on the field after an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Louisiana-Lafayette won 31-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Soon after it was officially announced that Louisiana football head coach Billy Napier had been hired as Florida’s next head coach, Napier released a statement expressing gratitude to Cajun Nation.

“I’m extremely grateful to everyone associated with the University of Louisiana. We set out to build a program that would make this University, Acadiana and Louisiana proud.”

Napier went on to thank Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard and President E. Joseph Savoie.

“This is a special place, and I’m so fortunate to have been the Head Football Coach at Louisiana.”

Before leaving for Gainesville, Napier will coach the Ragin’ Cajuns in the Sun Belt Championship game on December 4th at Cajun Field.