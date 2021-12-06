Billy Napier arrives in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fl (KLFY) – The Billy Napier era of Florida Gators football officially began on Sunday.

The former Ragin’ Cajuns head coach arrived in Gainesville with his family, and Napier was formally introduced as head coach.

Napier signed a 7-year $51.8 million deal with the Gators.

At a press conference Sunday afternoon, Napier vowed to build the best football team in the SEC.

“We must have a championship approach in every thing we do. Every decision, every habit along the way is made with the end goal in mind, and that is to be a champion.”

“I kept on hearing certain descriptions over and over again, words like genuine, authentic, organized, detailed, disciplined, to have consistency and sustained success,” Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin says. “Those are the traits that are going to be imperative.”

Napier also took a moment to thank Louisiana.

“I’d like to publicly thank the University of Louisiana, Dr. Savoie and Dr. Maggard; the players; our staff; the entire community of Lafayette, Louisiana, Acadiana for all that they did for myself and our family and for the leadership opportunity,” Napier says. “For the belief in myself. Couldn’t be more thankful for what those people did to impact me.”