AUSTIN, Tx. – Maria Bienvenu placed 13th in the women’s javelin at the NCAA National Championships at Mike A. Myer Stadium in Austin, Texas on Thursday, June 8. The Sun Belt Conference Champion’s throw of 169 feet, 3 inches earned her Second Team All-American honors as well.

Two seasons ago Bienvenu placed 12th at the National Championships before missing last season due to injury. Among sophomores, Bienvenu was the fifth-highest finisher in Austin.

