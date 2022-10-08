LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – cajun football will play Marshall on October 12.

And they’ll do it without starting quarterback Chandler Fields.

Coach Michael Desormeaux says Ben Woolridge will take the starting duties.

This season in action, Woolridge has gone 48 for 74, passed for 440 yards, and 3 touchdowns.

Coach Desormeaux says Woolridge will do fine in the starting role.

“He’s prepared for the moment and I think him having played certainly going to be a good thing for us, but you’re not hoping he’ll be well, you know he can. So I’m excited for Ben’s opportunity. Certainly, you’re always disappointed for Chandler and you never want those things to happen, but for Ben, it’s an opportunity to go out there and go lead us to a win”, the coach explains.