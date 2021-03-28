Ben Fitzgerald continues to provide clutch hitting for UL baseball

Junior first baseman Ben Fitzgerald is one of only two Cajuns batting over .300 right now.

Sunday, he had three RBI in the 5-3 win over Coastal Carolina to take the series.

“Like 90 percent of hitting is mostly confidence and feeling good about yourself,” Fitzgerald says. “I’m just seeing the ball really well right now. I’m just trying to keep it simple and put a good swing on it.”

In game three against Coastal, Fitzgerald hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first. His next at-bat, he sent a solo-shot over the right field wall to propel the Cajuns past the Chanticleers.

“I honestly wasn’t trying to do too much with it, just trying to kind of fight and put the ball in play and look for a good pitch obviously,” Fitzgerald says. “The second one I got that one pretty good. Honestly, wasn’t trying to do much with it. Especially today with the wind blowing out, I was just trying to get a barrel to it and luckily it flew out.”

“Yeah, that was something wasn’t it,” head coach Matt Deggs says. “I mean he is, for a power guy, he is just short and real quick to the baseball. You’re going to get some swings and misses and pulls. Man, when he’s confident you see what he’s capable of doing. And he’s playing a pretty good first base as well.”

Louisiana and Coastal play again on Monday, and then the Cajuns continue conference play against ULM next weekend.

“We know what we’re capable of and that we can play good games back to back,” Fitzgerald says. “Hopefully it’ll get us going for conference.”