Bedre’s late goal lifts Louisiana past A-State, 2-1

LAFAYETTE – Karleen Bedre scored on an unassisted goal in the 80th minute and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Soccer team snapped a four-match losing streak to Arkansas State, claiming a 2-1 Sun Belt Conference victory on Sunday at the Ragin’ Cajuns Track/Soccer Facility.



Louisiana (5-7-0, 2-2-0 Sun Belt), which improved to 13-12-0 all-time against A-State (6-4-1, 3-1-0 Sun Belt) in the 25-match series, earned its first win over the Red Wolves since a 1-0 victory in 2018 while snapping the A-State’s five-match win streak entering the contest.



Bedre helped Louisiana take a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute of the match when she sent a well-placed corner kick into the A-State 6-yard box where freshman Tatum Beck was able to knock a shot past Red Wolves goalkeeper Megan McClure in the lower right corner.



A-State, which had outscored Louisiana 6-0 in the last four contests between the schools, tied the match at 1-1 in the 24th minute when Sarah Sodoma collected a pass from Olivia Smith and scored past Ragin’ Cajuns goalkeeper Libby Harper .



The match remained deadlocked until the 80th minute when Bedre blasted a left-footed shot past McClure into the lower right corner of the goal, giving Louisiana a 2-1 lead.



Louisiana held a 9-7 advantage in shots in the contest with Bedre leading the way with five attempts to tie a single-match, career-high. Beck and Alyssa Abbott each fired a pair of shots for Louisiana, which limited the Red Wolves to two attempts in the second half.



Harper stopped a pair of shots in earning the win in goal for Louisiana while McClure posted three saves for the Red Wolves. Sodoma and Hailey Cloud each took two shots for A-State with Emma Riley, Gertie Langford and Riley Minard each attempting one.



Louisiana will return to action when it travels to face Coastal Carolina on Thursday in Conway, S.C.