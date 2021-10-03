LAFAYETTE – Karleen Bedre scored on an unassisted goal in the 80th minute and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Soccer team snapped a four-match losing streak to Arkansas State, claiming a 2-1 Sun Belt Conference victory on Sunday at the Ragin’ Cajuns Track/Soccer Facility.
Louisiana (5-7-0, 2-2-0 Sun Belt), which improved to 13-12-0 all-time against A-State (6-4-1, 3-1-0 Sun Belt) in the 25-match series, earned its first win over the Red Wolves since a 1-0 victory in 2018 while snapping the A-State’s five-match win streak entering the contest.
Bedre helped Louisiana take a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute of the match when she sent a well-placed corner kick into the A-State 6-yard box where freshman Tatum Beck was able to knock a shot past Red Wolves goalkeeper Megan McClure in the lower right corner.
A-State, which had outscored Louisiana 6-0 in the last four contests between the schools, tied the match at 1-1 in the 24th minute when Sarah Sodoma collected a pass from Olivia Smith and scored past Ragin’ Cajuns goalkeeper Libby Harper.
The match remained deadlocked until the 80th minute when Bedre blasted a left-footed shot past McClure into the lower right corner of the goal, giving Louisiana a 2-1 lead.
Louisiana held a 9-7 advantage in shots in the contest with Bedre leading the way with five attempts to tie a single-match, career-high. Beck and Alyssa Abbott each fired a pair of shots for Louisiana, which limited the Red Wolves to two attempts in the second half.
Harper stopped a pair of shots in earning the win in goal for Louisiana while McClure posted three saves for the Red Wolves. Sodoma and Hailey Cloud each took two shots for A-State with Emma Riley, Gertie Langford and Riley Minard each attempting one.
Louisiana will return to action when it travels to face Coastal Carolina on Thursday in Conway, S.C.
Bedre’s late goal lifts Louisiana past A-State, 2-1
LAFAYETTE – Karleen Bedre scored on an unassisted goal in the 80th minute and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Soccer team snapped a four-match losing streak to Arkansas State, claiming a 2-1 Sun Belt Conference victory on Sunday at the Ragin’ Cajuns Track/Soccer Facility.