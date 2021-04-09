Bats Push Ragin’ Cajuns Past Arkansas State, 10-3

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Baseball notched its first win of the weekend series against Arkansas State, defeating the Red Wolves 10-3 at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park on Friday night.
Brett Borgogno had a great day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a career-high five RBI. Borgogno is the first player since Hunter Kasuls in 2019 to tally five RBI in a single game.
Jonathan Brandon also had a big game for Louisiana, tallying two hits and increasing his batting average to .238. Brandon also drew three walks in the game.
Louisiana (19-11, 6-1 Sun Belt) walked a season-high 11 times on Friday, five of which came off the losing pitcher, Tyler Jeans (1-1).
In six innings of work, Friday’s winning pitcher Spencer Arrighetti (6-1) gave up three earned runs, the most he has given up in an appearance all year. Even though Arrighetti was charged for three runs, he still earned a quality start, twirling 6.0 innings and striking out seven Red Wolves.
Bobby Lada, Brennan Breaux and Drake Osborn joined Borgogno and Brandon as the five Ragin’ Cajuns to record two hits in the contest. Breaux is currently on a tear, tallying his sixth-straight game with a hit, while Lada smashed his second home run of the season.
Arkansas State (8-15, 3-4 Sun Belt) jumped out to the lead in Friday’s contest, plating two runs in the third inning on a Liam Hicks RBI double and Ben Klutts RBI single.
The Ragin’ Cajuns took back the Red Wolves’ lead in the fourth inning, loading the bases and scoring runs off a Brandon RBI single, a Borgogno RBI single and a Tyler Robertson hit-by-pitch, putting the game a 3-2.
A-State tied the game in the top of the fifth inning, scoring on a fielders choice that made the game 3-3.
Following the top of the fifth inning, it was all Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns went on to load the bases in three consecutive innings and recorded a two-run fifth inning, three-run sixth inning and two-run seventh inning.
Borgogno added the runs in the fifth with a two-run single before Lada smashed a two-run home run in the seventh inning, giving Louisiana the 10-3 lead.
Brandon Talley pitched the last three innings of the game for the Ragin’ Cajuns and earned his fifth save of the season.