Bats Push Ragin’ Cajuns Past Arkansas State, 10-3

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Baseball notched its first win of the weekend series against Arkansas State, defeating the Red Wolves 10-3 at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park on Friday night.

Brett Borgogno had a great day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a career-high five RBI. Borgogno is the first player since Hunter Kasuls in 2019 to tally five RBI in a single game.

Jonathan Brandon also had a big game for Louisiana, tallying two hits and increasing his batting average to .238. Brandon also drew three walks in the game.

Louisiana (19-11, 6-1 Sun Belt) walked a season-high 11 times on Friday, five of which came off the losing pitcher, Tyler Jeans (1-1).

In six innings of work, Friday’s winning pitcher Spencer Arrighetti (6-1) gave up three earned runs, the most he has given up in an appearance all year. Even though Arrighetti was charged for three runs, he still earned a quality start, twirling 6.0 innings and striking out seven Red Wolves.

Bobby Lada , Brennan Breaux and Drake Osborn joined Borgogno and Brandon as the five Ragin’ Cajuns to record two hits in the contest. Breaux is currently on a tear, tallying his sixth-straight game with a hit, while Lada smashed his second home run of the season.

Arkansas State (8-15, 3-4 Sun Belt) jumped out to the lead in Friday’s contest, plating two runs in the third inning on a Liam Hicks RBI double and Ben Klutts RBI single.

The Ragin’ Cajuns took back the Red Wolves’ lead in the fourth inning, loading the bases and scoring runs off a Brandon RBI single, a Borgogno RBI single and a Tyler Robertson hit-by-pitch, putting the game a 3-2.

A-State tied the game in the top of the fifth inning, scoring on a fielders choice that made the game 3-3.

Following the top of the fifth inning, it was all Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns went on to load the bases in three consecutive innings and recorded a two-run fifth inning, three-run sixth inning and two-run seventh inning.

Borgogno added the runs in the fifth with a two-run single before Lada smashed a two-run home run in the seventh inning, giving Louisiana the 10-3 lead.