Baseball Postpones Friday’s Game, Pushes Back Whole Weekend Series at South Alabama

Due to forecasted weather in Mobile on Friday night, Louisiana Baseball will now play South Alabama on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

First pitch times in Mobile:

Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Monday at 1:00 p.m.

UL ready to get on the field, mostly because they want to stay hot. The Cajuns have won eight of their last ten games, including eight straight!

Head Coach Matt Deggs says “When you are winning that is the time to keep the gas pedal down, and a great time make adjustments, and coach. When you are losing you just have to let them play. Things start to get over anaylized and over talked about, now you start thinking. this isn’t a game where you can think and play. a thinking mind is a heavy bat. Sometimes when you scuffling you keep it more simple, and a lot of times when you are on a streak, you keep pressing on stuff..””

And Brett Borgogno adds, ” I think we are playing really good right now, and our coachs have told us to compete every single pitch and not take any off… and when you play like that you are going to have a chance to win everyday.”