Arrighetti strikes out eight to lead UL to 7-2 win over TCU

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – Behind a dominant start from Spencer Arrighetti and two, three-run home runs from Tyler Robertson and Ben Fitzgerald , Louisiana was able to take down No. 15 TCU, 7-2, at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park on Friday night.

Arrighetti (3-1), who has shifted into the Friday night role, cut up his former team by tossing 6.2 innings of one-run baseball and fanning eight Horned Frogs.

Fitzgerald and Robertson opened the game up for Louisiana (11-8) by jacking three-run bombs in the sixth and seventh innings, their fifth and third home runs on the year, respectively.

Louisiana jumped out to the lead in Friday’s game, scoring a run set up by a Fitzgerald triple and Drake Osborn sac fly in the fourth inning.

TCU’s (11-7) starting pitcher Russell Smith (3-1) was charged with four runs on the night, allowing Louisiana to give him his first loss of the season.

Louisiana was impressive on defense, committing zero errors and turning a key double play in the fourth inning with runners in scoring position.

Arrighetti exited in the top of the seventh inning after a Conner Shepherd homered to right field, making the game 4-1.

Robertson’s home run gave the Ragin’ Cajuns the cushion it needed before Brandon Talley and Jason Nelson finished the game on the mound, giving Louisiana the 7-2 victory.

Louisiana will be back on Saturday afternoon against No. 15 TCU with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.