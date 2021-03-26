Arrighetti shines as Cajuns open Sun Belt play with 9-2 win over Coastal

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – Behind another dominant start from Spencer Arrighetti , Louisiana Baseball claimed its first win in Sun Belt play on Friday night by beating Coastal Carolina, 9-2, at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park.

Louisiana (12-10, 1-0 Sun Belt) jumped out to an early lead, exploding for six runs in the second inning against Coastal Carolina’s starter, Reid VanScoter (2-1), which included two, two-run extra-base hits from Bobby Lada and Kevin Fitzgerald .

The Ragin’ Cajuns added three more runs in the bottom of the third inning on two throwing errors and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Drake Osborn , making the game 9-0 in favor of the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Arrighetti (4-1) matched the team’s offensive output by throwing 7.1 innings of one-run baseball and striking out 11 batters. Arrighetti’s lone run came in the eighth inning after he exited with runners on second and first, following his 129th pitch of the game.

Coastal Carolina (13-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) grabbed a run in the top of the eighth and ninth inning, which put the game at 9-2.

Jacob Schultz finished the game for Louisiana by pitching the final 1.2 innings, retiring four batters on strikes.

Louisiana will be back in action on Saturday afternoon for a 2 p.m. first pitch against Coastal Carolina.