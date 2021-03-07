Arrighetti off to hot start, named Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week

Cajuns right-handed pitcher Spencer Arrighetti was named the Sun Belt pitcher of the week last week, after his performances in the home-opening win over Louisiana Tech and also against Rice.
In 15.1 innings pitched, he has 17 strikeouts and only one earned run on four hits.
“Every single time I take the mound, just execute pitches,” Arrighetti says. “I knew it was going to be a big atmosphere, the home opener, and I knew the expectations were high obviously. They brought me here for a reason. I’m really glad I got the nod. It was awesome pitching for Cajun Nation for the first time. Those guys are electric. The energy in my dugout tonight was incredible. I loved the competition of all of it.”
The sophomore from Katy, Texas started at TCU and then went to Navarro Junior College before arriving in Lafayette.
His infectious energy on the mound mirrors the passion he has for being a part of the Ragin’ Cajuns.
“I mean now that I’m here it’s been the same kind of drive that I felt my freshman year, the same kind of desire to compete,” Arrighetti says. “But now I feel a hundred times more prepared. The staff that we have here now is incredible. The fans are incredible. I have never felt more accepted, more welcomed, more loved by a team in my life. It’s an incredible group of guys that we have here.”