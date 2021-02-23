Arrighetti, Cajuns shutout Louisiana Tech in home opener

(LOUISIANA ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) - Ciara Bryan homered twice in her debut at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park and the pitching duo of Casey Dixon and Vanessa Foreman combined for the shutout as No. 7 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball claimed its 2021 home opener 9-0 (5 inn.) over Eastern Illinois.

Bryan's first home run – also her first as a Ragin' Cajun – was the highlight of a key six-run third inning which gave the Ragin' Cajuns (5-0) a decisive edge in the matchup that featured the father-daughter head coach duo of Louisiana's Gerry Glasco and EIU's Tara (Glasco) Archibald.

The two-run blast to right center off the bat of Bryan (2-for-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI) stretched the lead to 3-0, after entering the frame in a scoreless tie. Fellow Georgia transfer Justice Milz delivered the knockout punch before the inning expired with a two-run single that capped off the scoring.

Bryan's second home run (solo shot) was coupled with a textbook no-doubter off the bat of Julie Rawls giving Louisiana three additional runs in the fourth inning and brought the advantage into run-rule territory.

Dixon settled in after a pair of two-out singles in the first inning, retiring 10 of the final 11 batters that she faced. In her Lamson Park debut, Foreman wrapped up the pitching staff's second shutout of the season.

Tuesday's contest began a stretch in which Louisiana will play eight games over a six-day stretch.

DIAMOND NOTES

UP NEXTNo. 7 Louisiana hosts McNeese (3-6) on Wednesday (Feb. 24) in the first game of a home-and-home series between the two I-10 neighbors. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.