Another tough loss for Cajuns baseball, falling 10-8 to Northwestern State

The Cajuns taking on Northwestern State tonight at the Tigue.

Freshman Julian Brock at the plate. Shortstop can’t field it, so that allows Hayden Cantrelle to score. That makes it 1-0 Cajuns in the first inning. Northwestern would also add a run in the first to tie it up.

Evan Daigle pitching for the Demons later as Connor Kimple drops one in the gap. Ben Fitzgerald scores, making it 2-1 Cajuns in the third inning.

Zeph Hoffpauir next up with a sacrifice fly out to center field. Brock crosses the dish for the Cajuns. Brock currently leads the team with a .333 batting average.

All tied up 3-3 in the fourth, Jacob Schultz on the bump for the Cajuns. Peyton Davis for the Demons has two on base, and he drills a home run over the center field wall. Demons take the 6-3 lead and go on to win the game, handing the Cajuns 10-8 loss.