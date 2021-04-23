Almendares on the game-winning FG in spring game: “I knew it was going in”

Cajun Nation

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La – Thursday night’s spring game at Cajun Field ended in dramatic fashion, complete with a go-ahead touchdown for “Team White” in the final minute.

Then “Team Vermilion” kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired.

The Vermilion victory came from the kick of sophmore Kenneth Almendares, who nailed a 51-yarder for the win.

“I got up there and I told myself I’m not missing this,” Almendares says. T”hat’s all I could say. It was good. I kicked it. Whenever I kicked it, I saw the ball. I saw the white post. I saw the ball. Then I saw the white post. It wasn’t through it yet, but I knew it was going in. I celebrated with Paul first I believe.”

“You know for the snapper, holder and kicker to have to do that to win the game, I think you couldn’t draw it up much better,” head coach Billy Napier says. “There was a lot of very competitive plays out there today.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar