Almendares on the game-winning FG in spring game: “I knew it was going in”

LAFAYETTE, La – Thursday night’s spring game at Cajun Field ended in dramatic fashion, complete with a go-ahead touchdown for “Team White” in the final minute.
Then “Team Vermilion” kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired.
The Vermilion victory came from the kick of sophmore Kenneth Almendares, who nailed a 51-yarder for the win.
“I got up there and I told myself I’m not missing this,” Almendares says. T”hat’s all I could say. It was good. I kicked it. Whenever I kicked it, I saw the ball. I saw the white post. I saw the ball. Then I saw the white post. It wasn’t through it yet, but I knew it was going in. I celebrated with Paul first I believe.”
“You know for the snapper, holder and kicker to have to do that to win the game, I think you couldn’t draw it up much better,” head coach Billy Napier says. “There was a lot of very competitive plays out there today.”