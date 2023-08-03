Louisiana football’s Kenneth Almendares was one of 30 of the nation’s top collegiate kickers named to the Lou Groza Award Preseason Watch List, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced Wednesday.

The Clute, Texas, native connected on 18 of his 23 attempts a year ago and is one of only two returning kickers nationally to make all of his field goal attempts (min. 3 attempts) from 50-or-more yards.

Almendares made a field goal in every game in which he played and closed out the season by making his last 12 field goals. He had a career game against Georgia Southern in which he tied the school record with five made field goals.

The 32nd Annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, presented by the Orange Bowl, will recognize its three finalists during a celebration in Palm Beach County, culminating with a gala awards banquet on December 4th in West Palm Beach, Florida, with the winner being announced during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

Almendares and the Ragin’ Cajuns open the season on Sept. 2 inside Cajun Field as they take on Northwestern State at 6 p.m.