Alcohol sales allowed at Cajun Field for remainder of season

The University of Louisiana Athletics Department announced Monday that alcohol sales will be permitted inside Cajun Field for the remainder of the 2020 home schedule.

Cajun Field will still operate at 25% capacity. Masks and social distancing are still required.

The full list of guidelines are below:

The Department of Athletics is excited to host fans during the 2020 Ragin’ Cajuns Football season. The department appreciates your patience and flexibility during these unprecedented times. It is important for us to communicate with you that our department and University leadership have been working closely with state and local officials to make all sporting events taking place at our University safe for the general public. Please take the time to read our COVID-19 safety guidelines and stadium information to best understand how game days will be operated at Cajun Field this season.

By accepting a ticket and using it for entry or resale/other, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are or have been present and that University cannot ensure that its premises are risk-free. By attending University sporting events, which includes but is not limited to, tailgating and pre-game festivities, you and any of your guests voluntarily assume the risks related to exposure to COVID-19. You and all personal representatives, assigns, heirs, and next of kin hereby release, waive, discharge, and shall indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the University, State of Louisiana, the Louisiana Board of Regents, the University of Louisiana System, and each of their respective employees, directors, officers, members, student workers, student interns, volunteers, representatives, institutions, departments, and agents for any loss or damage, and any claim or demands on account of any property damage or personal injury, or your illness or death (or that of any person who may contract COVID-19, directly or indirectly, from you), whether caused by the negligence, active or passive, of University or otherwise, resulting from your presence in, upon, or about the premises or any facilities while attending the University sporting event.

Parking/Tailgating/Outside Stadium

No tailgating or recreational vehicles. The Department of Athletics will monitor the ongoing situation and address changes to these guidelines if necessary.

The Department of Athletics will monitor the ongoing situation and address changes to these guidelines if necessary. Parking and stadium gates will open two hours prior to kickoff at Cajun Field on each game day.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Cajun Field and enter the venue, practicing safe social distancing and wearing face coverings.

In order to promote social distancing and to protect student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans, Cajun Walk will not take place for the 2020 season.

All game day activities outside of the stadium are canceled for the 2020 season.

Inside Stadium/Seating

Cajun Field will operate at 25% capacity for the 2020 season (unless executive order from Governor’s office changes during the season) with social distancing guidelines.

Face coverings are required to enter the stadium and must remain on in all common areas such as restrooms, concourses and concession areas.

All game day workers, vendors and staff will wear face coverings at all times and will be checked and screened prior to the entrance into the stadium.

At the conclusion of the game, ushers will throttle egress from the stands in an organized manner that promotes social distancing.

To ensure social distance seating, a six-foot buffer will be added around each ticket block, and around all aisles, entrances, and vomitories.

All concessions and merchandise stands will feature credit card readers as fans are highly encouraged to go cashless on game day to make touchless purchases.

Concessions will have prepackaged food and drink items. Condiments will be prepackaged. Social distancing will be used at points of sale. There will be markings on the ground to signify where patrons waiting to purchase may stand to ensure six-foot social distancing.

Proper queuing and social distancing will be required in all common areas, such as concession stands and restrooms. Social distancing markers will be located in these areas to assist fans achieve proper spacing. All restrooms will feature one-way entrances and one-way exits in order to provide proper spacing while in line as well as while in the restroom facilities.

Hand sanitation stations will be setup on the concourses and throughout the stadium.

The emergency evacuation procedures will not change from the 2019 season.

Fans will need to perform a self check BEFORE arriving at Cajun Field.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposureto the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

IF YOU ARE SICK OR EXPERIENCING SYMPTOMS, STAY HOME.