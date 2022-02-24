No. 2 Alabama needed just five innings to dispatch 15th-ranked Louisiana on the road Thursday night, with a big third inning pushing the Crimson Tide to a 9-1 win over the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Alabama (10-0) took an early lead over Louisiana (6-1) with a two-run home run from Kaylee Tow in the first inning, her first long ball of the season. Later with the bases loaded in the top of the third, a walk to Abby Doerr and a hit-by-pitch to Megan Bloodworth plated two runs before Lexi Kilfoyl (3-0) helped her own cause with a two-run double to make it 6-0. The Tide went on to score three more in the inning, taking a 9-0 lead. The score remained the same until the Ragin’ Cajuns erased the shutout with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth, but they could not avoid the run-rule loss as Alabama held on for the 9-1 win in five innings.

Kilfoyl went the distance for her third complete-game victory of the season, all of which have come against ranked opponents, and helped her own cause with a 2-for-3 day at the plate with two RBIs. In addition to Kilfoyl, the top five in the Crimson Tide order all tallied a hit and scored six of the team’s nine runs.