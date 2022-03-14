LAFAYETTE, La – Some of the top teams in the country will converge on Oakbourne Country Club beginning Monday as Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Golf team hosts the 37th annual Louisiana Classics.



First-round play will begin with at 8 a.m. shotgun start on Monday with the 16 teams playing 36 holes. The final 18 holes will be played on Tuesday beginning at 7:30 a.m. with a fixed start from Holes 1 and 10. Live results will be available at GolfStat.com.



Admission to the event is free. The final day of the two-day event will be available beginning at 9:15 a.m. on ESPN+.



Louisiana, playing in its third event of the spring, will be joined by a star-studded field which includes three ranked teams in the GolfStat Top-25 – No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 21 Texas A&M and No. 25 LSU. Also entered in the field includes No. 41 Little Rock, No. 56 Mississippi State followed by Houston, Illinois State, Lipscomb, Louisiana Tech, Michigan, North Texas, Rice, Sam Houston and UTSA.



The 92-player field will feature six players ranked in the GolfStat Top-100 – the tandem of Sam Bennett (No. 2) and Walker Lee (No. 42) of Texas A&M, No. 21-ranked Anton Albers and No. 91-ranked Magnus Lomholt of Little Rock, Ole Miss’ Sarut Vongchaisit (No. 99) and Chad Sewell of Sam Houston (No. 100).



“We are very excited to host the 37th Annual Louisiana Classics this week at Oakbourne,” head coach Theo Sliman said. “We have seen a lot of great players and schools throughout the history of this event and this year is certainly one of the best. It is an honor and privilege that these schools have chosen to make the journey to Lafayette and compete in our event.”



“With nine schools inside to top 100 and five schools inside the top 50 brings the feel of NCAA post season play, a place our team belongs and this week will be a great week for our team to showcase its talent,” Sliman added. “We will have all 10 members of our team competing on two separate teams and I look forward to seeing our guys compete.”



Louisiana’s five-man lineup will be led by Peter Hinnant , who has recorded a 72.24 scoring average in 21 rounds of play. Charlie Flynn will make his spring debut for the Ragin’ Cajuns after posting a 72.73 average in the fall with Hudson Dubinski (76.17), freshman Eli Ortego (72.19) and Jose Dibildox (74.80) rounding out the lineup.



Redshirt freshman Matt Weber (74.78) will lead the Louisiana “B” team and will be joined by seniors Hunter Hammett (76.33) and Justin Caldwell (78.00), sophomore Jake Marler (75.33) and freshman Burke Alford (78.33).