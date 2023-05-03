NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Hugh Andre, owner of Cane Row Golf Club, and Ragin Cajun Head Coach Michael Desormeaux joined Passe Partout to invite everyone to an event that not only celebrates the Ragin Cajun Football team, but also benefits the players.

The Michael Desormeaux Ragin Cajun Classic Golf Tournament will be at Cane Row Golf Club in New Iberia this Saturday at 8 a.m. This year is the second annual tournament to celebrate Coach Des and the Ragin Cajuns.

Registration is closed with over more than 30 teams registered.

There will also be a silent auction for unique sports memorabilia. All proceeds from the auction go to the Ragin Cajuns Quarterbacks’ Club to benefit Ragin Cajun players. One of the most coveted items for auction: a round of golf with Ragin Cajun’s Golf Head Coach Theo Sliman.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and greet other Ragin Cajun coaches.