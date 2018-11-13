2 Ragin Cajuns Volleyball players receive All-Sun Belt Honors

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAFAYETTE - Senior outside hitter Hanna Rovira and sophomore outside hitter Hali Wisnoskie represented Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball on the 2018 All-Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Team.

Both Rovira and Wisnoskie were selected to the All-Sun Belt Second Team. It’s the first career honor for Rovira and second consecutive year that Wisnoskie receives accolades (2017 SBC Freshman of the Year).

The selections increase the total number of all-conference performers in Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot’s tenure to 10, and the program’s all-time total to 22.

Hanna Rovira

Rovira produced a career-year to cap of her stay at Louisiana, surpassing both 200 kills and 100 digs for the first time in her collegiate career. She was a consistent producer on offense throughout the 2018 season, surpassing five kills in all but three of 30 matches contested.

The Baton Rouge native and St. Joseph’s Academy product landed double-digit kills a career-best 12 times, nine of those performances occurring in Sun Belt Conference play, and posted seven double-doubles in league matches.

Hali Wisnoskie

Wisnoskie becomes the seventh individual in Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball history to earn multiple all-conference honors joining Trina Stokes (Southland), Kim Callaway (American South) and Nia Kiggundu, Janaina Gomes, Clarice Laires and Priscilla Lima in the Sun Belt era.

The reigning Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, Wisnoskie surpassed the 300-kill mark for the second consecutive season. She produced double digits in kills in 21 of 30 matches, overall, and in all but five Sun Belt outings on the way to 331 kills at a career-best 2.96 kills per set average.

The Columbus, Texas native began the season scoring double digit kills in 10 consecutive matches, hitting .200 or higher in all but one instance. She hit .200 or higher in 17 of her double-digit kills performances and on four occasions posted 18 kills or more with a .350-plus hitting percentage.

The 2018 All-Sun Belt postseason awards were voted on by the league’s 12 head coaches.

2018 ALL-SUN BELT VOLLEYBALL TEAM

All-Sun Belt First Team

Emma Longley, Appalachian State (Jr., OH, Raleigh, N.C.)

Becky Porter, Appalachian State (Sr., S, Charlotte, N.C.)

Veronica Marin, Little Rock (Sr., MB, Tulcea, Romania)

Carlisa May, Arkansas State (Sr., OH, Lee's Summit, Mo.)

Sydney Alvis, Coastal Carolina (Sr., DS, Maidans, Va.)

Kyla Manning, Coastal Carolina (So., OH, Atlanta, Ga.)

Anett Nemeth, Coastal Carolina (Fr., OH, Pecel, Hungary)

Madison Hill, UTA (Jr., MB, Rockwall, Texas)

Madison Daigle, Texas State (Sr., MB, Baton Rouge, La.)

Emily DeWalt, Texas State (Fr., S, Helotes, Texas)

Cheyenne Huskey, Texas State (Jr., OH/S, Columbus, Texas)

Janell Fitzgerald, Texas State (Fr., OH, Mansfield, Texas)



All-Sun Belt Second Team

Emma Reilly, Appalachian State (So., DS, Evergreen Park, Ill.)

Kara Spicer, Appalachian State (So., MB, Peoria, Ariz.)

Carol Barbosa, Little Rock (Jr., MH, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Ellie Watkins, Arkansas State (Sr., S, Weldon Spring, Mo.)

Lauren Reichard, Georgia Southern (Sr., MH, Wrightsville, Pa.)

Hanna Rovira, Louisiana (Sr., OH, Baton Rouge, La.)

Hali Wisnoskie, Louisiana (So., OH, Columbus, Texas)

Kelley Hartman, South Alabama (Jr., MB, Woodstock, Ga.)

Cheyenne Hayes, Troy (So., OH, Newnan, Ga.)

Zhanelle Geathers, UTA (Sr., MB, Lindale, Texas)

Kylie Jedlicka, UTA (Jr., OH, League City, Texas)

Amy Pflughaupt, Texas State (Sr., OH, El Campo, Texas)



Sun Belt Player of the Year

Veronica Marin, Little Rock (Sr., MB, Tulcea, Romania)

Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year

Carlisa May, Arkansas State (Sr., OH, Lee's Summit, Mo.)

Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year

Sydney Alvis, Coastal Carolina (Sr., DS, Maidans, Va.)

Sun Belt Setter and Freshman of the Year

Emily DeWalt, Texas State (Fr., S, Helotes, Texas)

Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year

Becky Porter, Appalachian State (Sr., S, Charlotte, N.C.)

Sun Belt Coach of the Year

Karen Chisum, Texas State