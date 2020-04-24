1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Virtual Food Drive

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Burrow taken with #1 overall NFL Draft pick

Sports

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 30: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers warms up prior to the start a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

As expected, former LSU QB Joe Burrow was taken with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Heisman Trophy winner set the NCAA FBS record for most touchdowns thrown in a single season (60) in his final year with the Tigers.

The only other Bayou Bengals to be chosen #1 overall in the NFL Draft are JaMarcus Russell and Billy Cannon.

In a letter before the draft, Bengals president Mike Brown told Burrow he looks forward “to building championship football teams with you for many years to come.”

For more on the pick & all things LSU, tune in to your Louisiana Geaux Nation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar