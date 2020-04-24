Burrow taken with #1 overall NFL Draft pick

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 30: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers warms up prior to the start a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

As expected, former LSU QB Joe Burrow was taken with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Heisman Trophy winner set the NCAA FBS record for most touchdowns thrown in a single season (60) in his final year with the Tigers.

The only other Bayou Bengals to be chosen #1 overall in the NFL Draft are JaMarcus Russell and Billy Cannon.

There's Only One Tiger King pic.twitter.com/UPtRGK5I7m — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 23, 2020

In a letter before the draft, Bengals president Mike Brown told Burrow he looks forward “to building championship football teams with you for many years to come.”

The #Bengals will lock in Joe Burrow to a 4 year, $36M fully guaranteed contract which carries a $6.5M cap figure for 2020.



Jared Goff currently carries a $36M cap figure in 2020. — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 23, 2020

