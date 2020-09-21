Bull rider dies after being bucked off during Texas rodeo

(CBS) — An Oklahoma State University bull rider died of injuries he sustained during a competition in Texas. Rowdy Swanson, 20, was competing at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Rodeo Thursday night in Mineral Wells, Texas, when he was bucked off while riding a bull, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association said in a news release.

The Oklahoma State University’s rodeo team tweeted a photo and remembrance of Swanson.

The Oklahoma State University's rodeo team tweeted a photo and remembrance of Swanson.

“With a heavy and aching heart, I am saddened to announce that the OSU Rodeo Team has lost one of our own, Rowdy Swanson. He was a big part of our rodeo family and he will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with the Swanson family at this time,” said coach Cody Hollingsworth.

According to ProRodeo.com, Swanson was from Duncan, Oklahoma and was studying animal sciences at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson at the ProRodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said. “The hearts of the entire rodeo community go out to Rowdy’s family in this tragic time. We will continue to keep Rowdy and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Palo Pinto County Livestock Association also expressed condolences.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson following injuries sustained at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Pro Rodeo,” PPCLA’s Rodeo Chairman Scott Fenner said in a statement on Facebook. “The entire Rodeo Committee and our rodeo family extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Rowdy’s mother Venessa, his brother Roper, and his entire family.”

