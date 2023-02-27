NEW ORLEANS – Jordan Brown and Greg Williams, Jr. were named to the All-Sun Belt Conference team the league announced Monday. Brown, the Preseason Player of the Year, was named to the league’s first team while Williams earned his spot on the second team.

Brown was one of the league’s most dynamic players, finishing third in scoring (19.8 ppg) and sixth in rebounding (8.3 rpg). The junior also paced the league in shooting percentage (.575) while leading Louisiana to the No. 2 seed in the SBC Championships. Brown finished the season with eight double-doubles, including one in each of the final three games.

He saved his best for last on national television. With the game on ESPN2 and a chance to complete the first perfect season in the Cajundome, Brown went off for 28 points on 13-of-15 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds in a win over South Alabama.

Williams finished the year second on the Ragin’ Cajuns in scoring (13.8 ppg) while knocking down a team-high 58 threes. The senior led the team in points seven times and started every game for Louisiana. He had a five-game streak, from January 21 to February 4, where he scored 20 or more points while the Ragin’ Cajuns won all of those games.

The Cajuns open the SBC Championships on Saturday, March 4 against the winner of Friday’s game between Georgia Southern and ULM.

2023 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Awards

Player of the Year: Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Defensive Player of the Year: Kevin Samuel, South Alabama

Freshman of the Year: Micah Handlogten, Marshall

Newcomer of the Year: Austin Crowley, Southern Miss

Sixth Man of the Year: Terrence Edwards, James Madison

Joe Gottfried Coach of the Year: Jay Ladner, Southern Miss

First-Team All-Sun Belt

Jordan Brown , Louisiana

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Andrew Taylor, Marshall

Isaiah Moore, South Alabama

Austin Crowley, Southern Miss

Second-Team All-Sun Belt

Andrei Savrasov, Georgia Southern

Terrence Edwards, James Madison

Greg Williams, Louisiana

Felipe Haase, Southern Miss

Zay Williams, Troy

Third-Team All-Sun Belt

Donovan Gregory, App State

Jamari Blackmon, ULM

Chaunce Jenkins, Old Dominion

Kevin Samuel, South Alabama

DeAndre Pinckney, Southern Miss

Mason Harrell, Texas State