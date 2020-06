(LSU Sports) - LSU will host Southern on Sept. 10, 2022 in Tiger Stadium, while the Tigers will face Grambling on Sept. 9, 2023 in Tiger Stadium.

“This is an incredible opportunity to join our fan bases of these historic Louisiana institutions and championship programs,” Woodward said. “These dates will be days to celebrate not only football, but the state of Louisiana and all of our people. It’s time and we are all proud to be a part of it.”