Brennan’s injury & COVID-19 cases shrinking LSU’s QB room

BATON ROUGE, La. – Myles Brennan won’t play against Alabama, and after speaking with head coach Ed Orgeron during Monday’s presser, the junior quarterback could be gone for the rest of the season.

“There’s some discussion of that. What’s best for Myles, the doctors and them are talking to right now see what’s the best for Myles. We’re going to do what’s the best for him, whether it’s getting it fixed, getting it operated now or wait,” Orgeron said.

The question now if is T.J. Finley or Max Johnson replaces Brennan at quarterback. However, the Tigers are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and contact tracing, and Coach O can’t confirm if one of his signal callers has the virus.

“I can’t comment on that right now. We have to see what happens. Like I said, this is a very fluid situation. But I will tell you that we’re very thin in that position,” Orgeron said.

