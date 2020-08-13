Breaking news: NCAA championships canceled

The NCAA has officially canceled Division I championship in all fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of FBS football.
“We cannot, at this point, have fall NCAA championships.”— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 13, 2020
NCAA President Mark Emmert discusses the latest developments in fall sports and looks ahead to winter and spring championships.
Hear more on the NCAA Social Series TONIGHT at 7 p.m. ET from @NCAA. pic.twitter.com/DpuIdqQrhj
NCAA executive director Mark Emmert said Thursday that an attempt hold championships in such as soccer, volleyball, cross country, field hockey and football in Division II, III and the FCS level in in spring 2021.