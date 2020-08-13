Breaking news: NCAA championships canceled

The NCAA has officially canceled Division I championship in all fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of FBS football.

NCAA executive director Mark Emmert said Thursday that an attempt hold championships in such as soccer, volleyball, cross country, field hockey and football in Division II, III and the FCS level in in spring 2021.

