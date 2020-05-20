Live Now
BREAKING: NCAA approves voluntary athletic activities to begin

Sports
(BR Proud)– The NCAA voted this afternoon to approve voluntary athletic activities for multiple sports.

According to reports, athletes involved with football or men’s and women’s basketball will be able to start up on June 1st.

