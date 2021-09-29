Braggin’ rights: Which college football team in Louisiana has the best-looking helmet?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — When it comes to football, the helmet is not only the most important piece of equipment on the field in terms of player safety, but it is also the most visible.

Tulane Green Wave

The helmet along with whatever decal slapped on the side of it – with the notable exception of teams like Alabama, Penn State, Notre Dame, etc. – represents the school’s identity, colors and pride.

So, with that said, which college football program in Louisiana has the best-looking lid in the state?

Place team loyalty and school affiliation aside, then take an honest look at the gallery at the top of the page and decide for yourself. Make sure to head over to WGNO’s official Twitter and Facebook posts and let us know.